UNOSAT - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD Population Exposure Analysis in Vanuatu, 3 April 2020

Overview

The tropical cyclone HAROLD-20 was originated on the 1 April 2020 centered between the Solomon Islands and the eastern coast of Papua New Guinea. The cyclone, categorized as category one, slowly moved on an east southeasterly direction at 34 km/h. toward Vanuatu. The tropical cyclone intensity was increasing significantly. The number of provinces predicted to bear the brunt of the cyclone includes Sanma, Malampa, Shefa, Penama, Torba and Tafea. The southern part of Espiritu Santo island and entire Malakula island of Vanuatu are expected to experience sustained wind speed > 120 km/h.

Based on data of the expected tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 3 April 2020 00:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT conducted a population exposure analysis for Vanuatu. About 37%, of the population of Vanuatu living inside wind speed zone of 120 km/h, 13% living inside wind speed zone of 90 km/h and 36% living inside wind speed zone of 60 km/h. About 20%, 16% and 48% of buildings in Vanuatu are expected to experience more than 60, 90 and 120 km/h wind speed accordingly.