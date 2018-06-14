UNICEF Pacific (Vanuatu - Monaro Volcano) Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, 15 June 2018

Highlights

• The threat level of the Manaro Voui volcano on Ambae Island is now categorized as “major unrest state” and was lowered from volcanic alert level three to level two.

• A voluntary assisted movement of Ambae Island residents to Maewo Island is being planned by the Government of Vanuatu, with four permanent relocation sites identified. Around 800 people are known to have already voluntarily left Ambae. Meanwhile, some 2,000 residents remain displaced on Ambae, living with host communities or in evacuation centres on the island.

• 20 school in a box kits were provided to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) for schools in Ambae, Aore, Maewo, Malo, Pentecost and Santo islands to benefit over 800 displaced and host community children affected by both the ongoing Ambae volcanic emergency and to respond to Tropical Cyclone (TC) Hola which struck Vanuatu in early March 2018.

• 2,420 pieces of soap have been provided to host schools and temporary learning spaces in Ambae and other islands.

5,220 # of affected children

11,600 # of affected people

Source: estimate from 2016 mini-census figures

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

A state of emergency remains in effect on the island of Ambae until 13 July as the activity of the Manaro Voui volcano remains unpredictable.

On 7 June, the threat level of the Manaro Voui volcano is categorized as “major unrest state”, and was lowered from volcanic alert level three to level two; with the danger zone now limited to a 2 km radius from the active vent. Parts of Ambae Island have been blanketed with ash for weeks, and although volcanic activity has recently decreased, light ashfall continues to be experienced in some northern parts of the island. In previous weeks, the ashfall had increased the risk of landslides, two of which were triggered by heavy rain and destroyed all houses in two affected communities.

Residents in the most ash-affected communities left their homes and evacuated to designated safe zones. Some 2,000 residents remain displaced on Ambae living with host communities or in evactuation centres on the island, whilst around 800 people are known to have voluntarily left Ambae relocating to Santo, Efate and other nearby islands.1 On-island evacuation centres are reported to have up to 50 people sharing sanitation facilites, however, no disease outbreaks have been recorded to date by health colleagues. Two major health facilities are still operating on Ambae Island, and mobile government emergency health teams, continue to support displaced people and those in high risk locations through daily outreach activities.