UNDP support Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Harold recovery

Suva, Fiji – As the world grapples with the devasting effects of COVID-19, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji has reaffirmed its continued support to the Government of Vanuatu dealing with the loss and destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone (TC) Harold earlier this year.

UNDP’s offer of support was shared with the Government of Vanuatu during the Department of Strategic Policy Planning and Aid Coordination (DSPPAC) Donor Round Table meeting held today in Port Vila. International Financial Institutions, donors and development partners were presented with the findings of the Vanuatu’s TC Harold Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and the Recovery Strategy recently endorsed by the Council of Ministers. The PDNA was carried out by the Vanuatu Government in order to assess the impact of TC Harold on communities by evaluating sectors by all Ministries to gain a full understanding of the scale of the economic and social impact and assist Vanuatu in mobilising the resources needed for recovery and reconstruction.

“UNDP is committed to supporting Vanuatu’s recovery efforts and will continue to assist in coordination and for developing key recovery initiatives related to governance, environment and disaster risk reduction. These collective efforts are geared towards enhancing resilient recovery capacities of Government and the Vanuatu community at large,” said the Deputy Resident Representative a.i. of the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, Kevin Petrini.

Mr. Petrini added, “UNDP is providing US$360,000 as part of its TC Harold recovery support; these initiatives include housing reconstruction assistance, rehabilitation of affected water systems, the procurement of damaged automated weather stations, as well as the assessment and coordination support. This support is in addition to the provision of US$211,000 given to DSPPAC to assist in the Ambae Volcanic Eruption Recovery in 2019 and the PDNA and Disaster Recovery Framework training for 32 government officials early this year.”

The Director DSSPAC, Jerry Lapi said, “The Vanuatu Government acknowledges the ongoing support of UNDP Disaster Resilience for Pacific Small Island Developing States (RESPAC) project. In February 2020, a PDNA and Disaster Recovery Framework training was held for government officials in Port Vila; this training supported the Recovery Operation Centre within DSPPAC and the Prime Minister’s Office to take lead in the completion of this PDNA assessment.”

Mr. Lapi added that UNDP’s support is consistent with the objectives of the Government of Vanuatu, which includes meeting key priority recovery needs for water and sanitation, shelter, livelihoods, disaster risk reduction, resilience as well as knowledge and capacity building, and is grateful to the support given through this PDNA assessment.

Through the UNDP Pacific Early Recovery Fund mechanism, Vanuatu, Tonga, Fiji, Solomon Islands also received funds for early recovery efforts funded by the Russian Federation and UNDP core funding.

UNDP coordinated with other development partners to add value to the PDNA and Recovery Strategy exercise by providing remote coordination and technical support.

