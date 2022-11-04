Unblocked Cash in Vanuatu: A blockchain revolution in digital cash (Pacific Cash Learning Event 2022)

It’s hard to get cash into remote communities in the Pacific

Financial Infrastructure simply doesn’t exist

People lack documentation t0 open a bank account

10% - 20% currency conversion overhead

UnBlocked Cash – A Blockchain-based E-Voucher Platform

Born in Vanuatu, and developed using human-centred design principles

Digital CVA platform backed by the Ethereum Blockchain built with technology service provider, Sempo

Payment system is based on Electronic Voucher modality that are issued to recipient and redeemed by a registered list of vendors.

Easy to use, ‘tap-and-pay’ cards loaded with tokenised digital currently to purchase items of need

Near-field communication (NFC) card, allowed the system to cope with poor internet connectivity to check double-spends despite offline transactions