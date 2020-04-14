UN humanitarian chief releases $2.5 million for Tropical Cyclone Harold response

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, has released US$2.5 million from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund to get life-saving aid to thousands of people affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold in Vanuatu, in the South Pacific Ocean.

Tropical Cyclone Harold made landfall in Vanuatu on 6 April on the island of Espiritu Santo, before hitting the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga. Initial assessments suggest that as much as 90 per cent of the population in Sanma, the most affected province of Vanuatu, lost their homes, and more than half of all schools and almost a quarter of health centres were damaged. Crops have been destroyed and many communities are now cut off from help because of flooding and the destruction of roads.

