Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #7 (14 April 2020)

1. Highlights

a. Vanuatu

• An estimated 80 – 90 per cent of population in Sanma have lost their homes, while approximately 60 per cent of schools and 20 per cent of healthcare facilities have been damaged.

• There are concerns regarding the availability of safe water.

• All schools in Vanuatu are currently closed due to COVID-19 prevention measures, while many school buildings are used as evacuation centres.

• Informal feedback indicates that people have already begun to rebuild/repair houses.

• The Government of Vanuatu is currently conducting assessments.

b. Fiji

• As of 14 April, more than 1,541 people were sheltering in 52 evacuation centres in Central, Western and Eastern divisions.

• Suva is on lock-down preventing movement to fast track activities particularly around needs assessment.

• Restoration of water and power in affected areas is ongoing.

• Initial Damage Assessments completed in the Northern Division. Ongoing in Western, Eastern and Central Divisions. Cross sectoral teams preparing for Detailed Damage Assessment in the affected areas of the Eastern Division.

• First estimate by NDMO says that some 3,400 homes were impacted by TC Harold and the damage to be some FJD 10m. More precise numbers to follow in the coming days.

c. Solomon Islands

• A preliminary plan for TC Harold support estimates that some 59,000 people have been affected by TC Harold.

• Reports of widespread damage to food gardens and houses across four provinces including Honiara city as well as Guadalcanal, Makira and Rennell and Bellona.

• The NDMO are requesting SBD 885,000 (approx.. USD 107,000) from donors and partners to deploy teams to undertake further assessments in the provinces.

d. Tonga

• Damages to some houses in Tongatapu and ‘Eua. Storm surge combined with high tide inundated coastal areas in Tongatapu and ‘Eua and Ha’apai. Some damage to infrastructure in coastal areas.

• Most people have returned home from evacuation centres • Inter-agency Initial Damage Assessment team led by NEMO has covered 1,700 households in Tongatapu and 889 in ‘Eua.