Vanuatu
Tropical Cyclone Harold Response - WASH National Infographic | Sanma, Penama and Malampa, Vanuatu (30th June 2020)
Attachments
NATIONAL WASH INTERVENTIONS
People affected in Sanma, Penama and Malmpa by disasters are generally much more susceptible to illness and death from disease which are related to inadequate water supplies and/or consumption of contaminated water. Hence, the WASH cluster in collaboration with its partners are working together to ensure all affected communities have immediate access to safe clean water through;
Quick fixes of damaged water systems including piped systems, and rainwater catchment.
Emergency water trucking (both on Land and Sea) to communities with no access to safe clean water at all
Distribution of Jerry cans for safe household water handling and storage.
Distribution of water filters to health centres, household with disabilities to purify drinking water.
Chlorination of water system using chlorine in both urban and rural systems to disinfect water and making it safer for consumption.
Distribution of bottled water by NDMO and Food cluster as part of the food ration
Testing Water quality using CBT kit to test for the presence of harmful pathogens in urban water systems.