Tropical Cyclone Dovi, Preliminary Satellite-Derived Assessment - 16 Feb 2022

Status: Impact on structures & transportation network. Areas affected by floods and landslides Further action(s): Continue monitoring Summary of findings: Landslide and mudflow observed along the La Colle river as of 14 February 2022; Destroyed bridges observed along the La Colle river northern the Port Vila International Airport as of 11 February 2022; Inundated structures and inundated roads in Male council and Port Villa observed of 11 February 2022; Landslides observed at about 8 km northeast of Port Vila International Airport as of 11 February 2022; No visible damaged in Umetch town, Aneityum Council, Tafea Province as of 14 February 2022; Data sources: Satellite Image (Post-event) WorldView-3 : 11 Feb 2022 Resolution: 50 cm Copyright:© DigitalGlobe, Inc. (2022) Source: USGS Sentivel-2 : 14 Feb 2022 Resolution: 10 m Copyright: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel Data [2022] Source: ESA (2) Satellite Image (Pre-event) Sentivel-2 : 13 Jan 2022 Resolution: 10 m Copyright: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel Data [2022] Source: ESA Google Earth (3) Ancillary data Administrative boundaries: PopGIS2: Secretarial of the Pacific Community (SPC), Statistics for Development Division Analysis: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) Production: United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)