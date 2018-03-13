South Pentecost area council situation report # 1

**SITUATION REPORT **

This situation report, released by the CDCCC s and Area Administrator in South Pentecost is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC HOLA. The Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Situation Overview

Background

On 6th March, 2018, the Community Disaster and Climate Change Committees was activated at 7:00am in preparation for Tropical Low which was later become a Cyclone on the 7th March 2018 which was a Category 1 storm located about 20km South East of Ambrym and 35 km North of Epi. People were advised to have their emergency kits packed and to evacuate if living in flood-prone areas of Tonga. source.

On South Pentecost, the category (1) one cyclone brought winds of over 233km/h which ripped roofs off houses, brought down trees, and even disturb the TVL and Digicel network coverage