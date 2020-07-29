Snapshots from the Field: Connectivity delivered across Vanuatu

Three island communities across Vanuatu – Malekula, Pentecost and Santo – have access to critical information through internet connectivity for the first time since Cyclone Harold swept across the country in early April, taking down communication lines in its path.

Faced with COVID-19 travel restrictions, local partner Wantok Vanuatu stepped in to support the ETC. Crossing land and choppy seas to reach these three remote locations, the collaborative team of technical experts have put communications at the forefront of the emergency response.

Boat-loads of connectivity equipment have been installed by Wantok Vanuatu in these key areas where responders are providing humanitarian assistance.