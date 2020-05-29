Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 9 (29 May 2020)

1. Map

The map represents the Needs, Distributions and Gaps represented in the table in section 4.

2. Overview of coordination and Shelter Cluster Response.

Over the Past week, a lot of information has been received from the Shelter Cluster Agencies and from the PEOCs with regards to the planned, ongoing and completed distributions.

Listed below is the overall summary (based on current available information):

7,390 HH have received shelter relief assistance (as reported by Shelter Cluster partners and SANMA PEOC)

Stocks that could benefit an additional 9,750 HH are available in the country (distribution not yet reported) and are also in the pipeline.

This brings the overall assistance (Completed, ongoing & Planned) to: 17,140 HH

The Estimated damage: 21,000HH (Please see the table of damage estimates & humanitarian gaps on the next page)

Estimated Response Gap: c. 3,860 HH

3. Response highlights

Overview

A report of the Coconut thatch weaving workshop has been produced by Dr. Chris Bartlett and another summary report has been produced by the Butterfly Trust. The links to these two reports are as follows:

Report by Dr. Chris Bartlett

Summary Report by the Butterfly Trust