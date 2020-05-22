Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 8 (22 May 2020)

1. Overview of housing damage and response

Overall summary (based on current available information):

4,644 HH have received shelter relief assistance (as reported by Shelter Cluster partners and SANMA PEOC)

Stocks that could benefit 11,033 HH are available in the country (distribution not yet reported) and are also in the pipeline.

This brings the overall assistance (Completed, ongoing & Planned) to: 15,677 HH The Estimated damage: 21,000HH (Please see the table of damage estimates & humanitarian gaps on the next page)

Estimated Response Gap: c. 5323 HH

2. Response highlights

Overview

● Significant relief supplies have now arrived in-country and reported distributions are slowly increasing.

● Reports from the SANMA PEOC indicate higher levels of damage in SANMA than previously reported.

● There is an ongoing urgent requirement to ensure stocks are distributed quickly, equitably, and accountability.

● The Vanuatu Shelter Cluster is also seeking information from the NDMO on the availability and/or distribution of shelter relief items including c. 10,000 tarpaulins consigned to the NDMO since the start of TC Harold operations.

Agency Activities

● The Vanuatu Red Cross Society (VRCS) has continued with their distributions in the most affected communities in Central Pentecost 1.

● 1000 Tarps that were procured by the PWD have been distributed with the help of VRCS.

3. Detailed damage estimates & humanitarian gaps

The table below is a consolidation of data and is based on Provincial Emergency Operations Centre assessments and other estimates based on wind speeds and requests from provincial teams.

Please note: The Damage data for the SANMA Province has been changed to adopt the damage data that has been provided to us by the SANMA PEOC.