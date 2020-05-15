Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 7 (14 May 2020)

1. Overview of housing damage and response

Overall summary (based on current available information):

3,648 HH have received shelter relief assistance (as reported by Shelter Cluster partners)

7,146 HH stock is available in country (distribution not yet reported)

3,800 HH planned/stocks are in the pipeline

Estimated damage: 17,507 HH

Overall assistance (completed, ongoing & planned): 14,594 HH

Estimated Response Gap: c. 2,896HH

2. Response highlights

Overview

● The gap between stocks in-country (as well as planned/pipeline items) with estimated needs is closing. Once in country and distributed, there should be enough to address humanitarian shelter needs of c. 83% of households in severely damaged/destroyed categories.

● 20% of households in severely damaged/destroyed categories have now received assistance.

Shelter 3Ws:

The Vanuatu Shelter Cluster 3Ws has been updated and was used to produce this SITREP (link is below):

https://www.sheltercluster.org/2020-vanuatu-tc-harold/documents/vanuatu-...

Agency activities: