Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 6 (7 May 2020)

1. Highlights/Response

The gap between stocks in-country (as well as planned/pipeline items) with estimated needs is closing. The Vanuatu Shelter Cluster now estimates that there is enough available to address humanitarian shelter needs of c. 82% of households in severely damaged/destroyed categories

Distribution is moving but is still very slow and only a small percentage of households in need have been reached. Only 13% of households in need have received shelter assistance so far.

There is an urgent need to speed up distributions and to ensure that planned/pipelines stocks arrive in-country quickly.

The Vanuatu Shelter Cluster is also seeking information from the NDMO on distribution plans for NDMO-consigned stocks for clarity and coordination.

Communities and agencies beginning to work on recovery. As the humanitarian response has been slow to start, it will be important to maintain momentum and funding into the recovery phase to ensure people in cyclone-prone areas have the skills and resources to build back safer.

Cluster feedback channels are reporting community desire to find a more sustainable, local solution as part of the early recovery phase.