Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 4 (24 April 2020)

2. Highlights/Response

More information is becoming available about damage levels and agency plans. Concerns remain, however, about the speed of the response and the it is taking to get stocks to Vanuatu as well as Port Vila to the affected areas. Even taking into account relief supplies in-country and in the pipeline, there is still a significant projected gap in humanitarian shelter assistance. While it is important to complete these emergency distributions as quickly as possible, given the slow speed of the response so far it will also be important to start supporting processes of early recovery including the provision of durable construction materials and build back safer program support to vulnerable communities.

The data on housing damage and agency plans is still evolving. So far, information available to the Shelter Cluster is:

Overall summary (based on current available information):

1,420 HHs have received shelter relief assistance

3,480 HH stock is available in country (Not distributed yet)

6,127 HH stocks are planned/ in the pipeline.

Estimated damage: 17,347 HH

Overall assistance (ongoing & planned): 11,027 HH

Estimated Gap: c. 6320HH

Issues in response:

● 8% - percentage of households that have been severely damaged or destroyed who haev received shelter assistance.

● 28% - the percentage of stocks available in-country.

● 64% - the total percentage of severely/damaged destroyed housing needs that can be covered with distributed and planned shelter relief items.

● 36% - the percentage of households in severely damaged/destroyed categories for who there is currently no planned assistance.