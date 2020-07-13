Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 13 (10 July 2020)

1. Overview of coordination and Shelter Cluster response

Overall summary (based on current available information):

12,980 HH have received assistance from the Vanuatu Shelter Cluster Agencies & Partners in the following aspects: Emergency shelter assistance (Tarp distributions, with shelter toolkits/ shelter repair materials – tools and fixings) Distribution of essential household items based on needs (kitchen sets, sleeping mats, blankets, clothing & solar lamps)

4,170 HH will be reached with committed relief stocks in the country and in the pipeline by Shelter Cluster Agencies.

3,080 HH would benefit from the relief items that have been consigned to the NDMO from overseas government donations.

This brings the overall assistance in relief distribution (completed, ongoing & planned) to 20,230 HH The Target/ estimated damage: 21,000HH

Estimated response gap: c. 770 HH (down from c. 1,710 HH reported in SCV TC Harold SITREP 12) Technical Support has been provided to 3,164 HH

2. Response highlights

Shelter Cluster agencies such as CARE Vanuatu, World Vision and Vanuatu Red Cross are in the process of finalizing the distributions of emergency shelter and essential household items.

3. Detailed Damage estimates, assistance provided & humanitarian gaps

Please click on the link below to gain access to the table that summarises all the technical support and the distribution of shelter relief items that have been completed and reported to the Vanuatu Shelter Cluster Coordination Team.

Summary of Completed Shelter Cluster Activities

4. Humanitarian gaps and conclusion