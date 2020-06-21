Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 12 (21 June 2020)

1. Overview of coordination and Shelter Cluster response

Overall summary (based on current available information):

• 11,240 HH have received assistance from the Vanuatu Shelter Cluster Agencies & Partners in the following aspects:

• Emergency shelter assistance (Tarp distributions, with shelter toolkits/ shelter repair materials – tools and fixings)

• Shelter trainings in the form of coconut thatch workshops, combined with the distribution of shelter repair materials (in the form of nails and fixings)

• Distribution of essential household items based on needs (kitchen sets, sleeping mats, blankets, clothing & solar lamps)

• 4,970 HH will be reached with committed relief stocks in the country and in the pipeline by Shelter Cluster Agencies.

• 3,080 HH would benefit from the relief items that have been consigned to the NDMO from overseas government donations.

This brings the overall assistance available (completed, ongoing & planned) to 19,290 HH

The estimated damage: 21,000HH

Estimated response gap: c. 1,710 HH (down from c.2,600 HH reported in SITREP 11)

2. Response highlights

• Distributions of emergency shelter relief items have been reported by the MALAMPA Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC). This was the distribution of tarpaulins and solar lamps/panels benefitting 950HH in North Ambrym.

• The SANMA PEOC is working on transporting 10,000 woven natangura palm roof thatch from Malekula to Santo along with a few bags of natangura seeds for a re-planting program.

• Save the Children has reported further distributions of shelter relief items that have reached an additional 1530HH from what was reported in SITREP 11. These were distributions conducted in West & East Malo, Canal Fanafo & South Santo.

• Distributions of emergency shelter and essential HH items are expected to continue into the middle of July with CARE Vanuatu, World Vision, Vanuatu Red Cross planning and finalising their distribution strategies.