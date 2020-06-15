Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 11 (12 June 2020)

2. Overview of coordination and Shelter Cluster Response

Listed below is the overall summary (based on current available information):

● 9,230 HH have received Shelter assistance as reported by Shelter Cluster Agencies (In the 3Ws) and by Sanma PEOC. This is based on the Households that have benefitted from Coconut thatch training and the distribution of Tarpaulins and shelter toolkits based on needs, and supported with the distribution of emergency shelter and essential household items (Kitchen sets, Blankets, Sleeping mats & Solar Lamps)

● 5,520 HH would benefit from the overall committed stocks in the country and in the pipeline by Shelter Cluster Agencies would meet the shelter needs of an additional.

● A further 3,650 HH worth of relief items have been consigned to the NDMO from overseas government donations.

● This brings the overall assistance available (completed, ongoing & planned) to 18,400 HH

The Estimated damage: 21,000HH (Please see the table of damage estimates & humanitarian gaps on the next page)

Estimated Response Gap: c. 2,600 HH

3. Response highlights

● The ShelterBox stocks to be distributed by CARE Vanuatu have arrived in Vanuatu. This would target the remaining immediate shelter needs in both South Pentecost & North Ambrym.

● Vanuatu Red Cross is in the process of distributing stocks meant to benefit 2000HH in Santo.

● More shelter relief stocks (Tarpaulins and shelter toolkits) are currently being shipped to Vanuatu to be distributed by World Vision in the remaining communities in South Santo Area 1 and South Santo Area 2. This distribution could potentially benefit 500HH.