Vanuatu
Shelter Cluster Vanuatu – TC Harold Situation Report No. 10 (5 June 2020)
Attachments
1. Overview of coordination and Shelter Cluster Response
Listed below is the overall summary (based on current available information):
8578 HH have received Shelter assistance as reported by Shelter Cluster Agencies (In the 3Ws) and by Sanma Provincial EOC. From the 8578 HH:
Of this 8,050 HH have received shelter relief assistance (which was either meeting the Sphere minimum standards for living space or given out based on needs).
A further 528 HH have benefitted from coconut thatch workshops that were conducted on West Coast Santo by the Butterfly Trust, Santo Sunset Environmental Network, Edenhope Foundation and Dr. Chris Bartlett.
The overall committed stocks in the country and in the pipeline by Shelter Cluster Agencies would meet the shelter needs of an additional 5021 HH.
A further 4101 HH worth of relief items have been consigned to the NDMO from overseas government donations.
This brings the overall assistance available (completed, ongoing & planned) to: 17,700 HH The Estimated damage: 21,000HH (Please see the table of damage estimates & humanitarian gaps on the next page)
Estimated Response Gap: c. 3,300 HH
2. Response highlights
Hard to reach communities in South Santo Area 1 and South Santo Area 2 have benefitted from helicopter drop offs of shelter tool kits and tarps. This was conducted by SANMA PEOC with NDMO stocks.
More relief stocks are being shipped to Luganville, West Coast Santo and East Pentecost by the Vanuatu Red Cross and NDMO.
More relief items have arrived into the country, which was a donation from MFAT New Zealand.
Relief items that would benefit 2000HH are currently being shipped from Brisbane to Port Vila. These were donated by ShelterBox and will be distributed by CARE Vanuatu.