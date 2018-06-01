Results Report 2015-2017: Universal Coverage of LLINs in Vanuatu Programme (May 2018)

SUMMARY

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly half of the world’s population is at risk of malaria. While the vast majority of cases and deaths are in subSaharan Africa, malaria is also a public health threat in the Western Pacific region. In Vanuatu, malaria has historically been one of the leading causes of ill health, and the entire population is at risk of infection.

Vanuatu is a predominantly rural archipelago of 83 islands, of which 68 are inhabited, and is divided into six provinces: Torba, Sanma, Penama, Malampa, Shefa, and Tafea. Sustained efforts by the Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Programme – guided by the National Malaria Plan 2015-2020 as well as the WHO Regional Action Framework for Malaria 2016-2020 and the WHO Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2020 – over the past several years have seen significant reduction in malaria prevalence. This has been accomplished through strengthening and improving access to diagnostic tests, improving access to effective treatment, achieving high coverage of long-lasting insecticidal bed nets (LLINs), engaging with communities and with technical support from key partners.

As a result of the efforts, malaria-related deaths have nearly been completely eliminated and the annual parasite incidence (API) fell from 74 per 1,000 in 2003 to 9 per 1,000 in 2013. However, unexpected increases in national API rates from 1.6 in 2015 to 6.8 in 2016, mainly as a result of increases in the high burden provinces of Malampa and Samna, and reductions in funding from the primary donors indicate challenges still remain and an adjusted strategy may be needed to achieve national goals of eliminating malaria by 2025.

The Universal Coverage of LLINs in Vanuatu Programme was initiated to support the National Malaria Programme by providing replacement LLINs to all households and strengthening monitoring and supervision. The programme operated from July 2015 to December 2017 with the financial support of the Global Fund through a $2.6 million grant (grant number: QMJ-M-UNDP). The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) served as Principal Recipient (PR) and the Ministry of Health of Vanuatu was the sole sub-recipient of the grant, with WHO providing technical assistance.

The main goals of the programme were to distribute over 220,000 LLINs to households and schools by the end of 2017 and to build capacity of the health sector to ensure long-term sustainability, including strengthening financial and risk management, procurement systems for health commodities, monitoring and evaluation, training and health governance mechanisms. The programme provided salaries support and capacity building to eight National Malaria Programme staff.

Key objectives of the programme included: