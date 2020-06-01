Recommendations of actions for resilience and sustainability: Port Villa

Introduction

As a pilot city for the "Making Cities Resilient and Sustainable" (MCRS) project, the Port Vila Municipal Council (PVMC) has been working closely with UN-Habitat for the last two years using the City Resilience Profiling Tool (CPRT) to create a comprehensive profile of the city and a design a series of Recommended Actions oriented to improve its urban resilience. The City Resilience Profiling Program (CRPP) would like to express its gratitude to the Port Vila Municipal Council for its commitment to serving as a pilot city for the MCRS project.

The CRPT provides a universal framework that uses verifiable and contextualised city data to establish a resilience profile and create an analysis and diagnosis of its most urgent challenges. This profile and diagnosis provide a basis for the creation of evidence-based and implementable Recommended Actions for Resilience and Sustainability, which are designed to be incorporated into current urban development strategies and management processes of the city. This process is intended to support the Port Vila Municipal Council and its partners in making informed decisions and, in turn, support long-term resilient and sustainable urban development.

The Recommended Actions for Resilience and Sustainability Report (RAR-S) presents the culmination of the work carried out throughout the CRPT implementation process and provides a summary overview of the analytical process through which the Recommended Actions for Resilience and Sustainability have been developed.

The introduction of this report briefly presents the CRPT methodology, which serves as the basis for the analytical findings presented in the following chapters. Although the RAR-S report seeks to summarize the multifaceted implementation process, the analytical and diagnostic efforts, and the development of concrete recommendations for actions to build resilience in the pilot cities, it does not seek to provide details of the methodological basis from which the CRPT was developed, nor of the analytical process in its entirety, given its extensiveness. Please refer to the CRPT Implementation Manual for a detailed description of the CRPT implementation process.