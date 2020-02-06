Pacific Preparedness Quarterly update, October - December 2019

Highlights

• A draft data capture template for Provincial Logistics Capacity Assessments (PLCAs) was adopted by the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

• The World Food Programme’s (WFP) logistics team supported the coordination of a National Logistics Cluster meeting held in Vanuatu, ahead of expected Tropical Cyclone Rita, and provided relevant training to the Vanuatu NDMO.

• Development commenced on a public website aimed at reducing the volume of unsolicited blateral donations (UBDs) received in the Pacific region following disaster events.