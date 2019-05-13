13 May 2019

Pacific Preparedness Quarterly update, Jan-Mar 2019

Highlights

  • Logistics Capacity Assessment (LCA) undertaken in Tuvalu.

  • Emergency Logistics Training held in the Cook Islands.

  • Second intern hosted as part of the WFP-IFRC logistics capacity strengthening initiative.

Background

The Pacific is one of the world’s most vulnerable regions to risks posed by natural disasters. Of the 20 states with the highest average disaster losses scaled by GDP, eight are Pacific Island Countries(PICs). In September 2015, WFP opened its first office in the Pacific region, leading the regional Pacific Logistics Cluster, and supporting preparedness initiatives across an initial five priority countries: Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Following two years of preparedness activities, last year the Pacific Logistics Cluster realigned its 2018-2020 strategy to further emphasise localisation. Recognising the varied profiles, and unique challenges and operational capacities of each PIC, the cluster moved its focus to implement activities and preparedness advocacy initiatives through a sub-regional approach. Moreover, the revised strategy also saw a consolidation of the cluster’s initial seven areas of focus into four core logistics pillars: Coordination, Information Management, Prepositioning and Training & Simulation. Preparedness activities are currently taking place across the following countries: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

