Pacific Islands: Tropical Cyclone Harold Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 15 to 29 April 2020)

Highlights

• Tropical Cyclone Harold caused widespread destruction in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga. The cyclone was most destructive in Vanuatu, where approximately 92,300 people, including 24,300 children, live in the worst affected areas. In Pentecost, 90 per cent of houses, public infrastructures and gardens were destroyed. Food crops were seriously affected and water infrastructure damaged.

• Technical support is being provided to the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, health and nutrition, and protection clusters in the development of response plans in Vanuatu, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Tonga.

• UNICEF is distributing emergency supplies such as WASH kits, integrated emergency health kits, recreational kits, school tents and school-in-a-box kits in Vanuatu, Fiji and Solomon Islands.

• UNICEF is assisting the Government of Vanuatu in restoring critical services as water supplies, immunization, neonatal care

• The response to the cyclone is especially challenging due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which is hindering the movement of people and supplies.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In early April 2020, Tropical Cyclone Harold caused widespread destruction in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga. In Solomon Islands, heavy rain and strong winds damaged homes, schools and gardens across four provinces.

Approximately 27 people went missing after being washed off a ferry traveling from Honiara to Malaita.

The cyclone was most destructive in Vanuatu, making landfall as a category 5 cyclone on 6 April with sustained winds of more than 200 km/h. Roads, hospitals, schools, homes and churches suffered significant damage across the northern and central islands of Maewo, Pentecost, Ambae and Santo. Approximately 92,300 people, including 24,300 children, live in the worst affected areas, representing 30 per cent of the country’s population. A joint assessment led by the Ministry of Health assessed 46 health facilities in the provinces of Sanma, Penama, and Malampa, 60 per cent of which were severely damaged. Twenty of the facilities experienced damage to their cold chain equipment. Essential medicines and other equipment were also damaged. Some health personnel were injured, and some lost their homes. Many other families also lost their homes, leaving them without access to food gardens and WASH facilities. This situation creates a highly dangerous environment for young children and poses a significant threat to child survival and well-being.

Dengue and malaria cases are already being reported in Sanma Province.

The cyclone caused widespread flooding across Fiji as heavy rain and strong winds hit the country on 8 April. It left some 2,494 houses damaged or destroyed in its wake. Preliminary reports also show that 116 schools were damaged, affecting 11,524 children, with schools in eastern and central divisions most severely affected. The storm then hit Tonga, where an estimated 428 houses were also damaged or destroyed.

The global COVID-19 pandemic makes the response to the cyclone especially challenging. Governments in the Pacific continue to enforce strict control measures like border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns to prevent introduction of the virus in Vanuatu and Solomon Islands and community transmission in Fiji. Even in normal times, travel and logistics across the vast Pacific region are difficult which is now compounded by the COVID-19 situation. The Government of Vanuatu has maintained that foreigners will not be allowed entry and that all humanitarian cargo will have to undergo strict health protocols before being offloaded.