Pacific Islands: Tropical Cyclone Harold Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 5 to 14 April 2020)

Highlights

Tropical Cyclone Harold caused widespread destruction in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga. The cyclone was most destructive in Vanuatu, where approximately 76,700 people, including 20,200 children, live in the worst affected areas. In Sanma Province, between 80 and 90 per cent of the population lost their homes and 60 per cent of schools were damaged. Food crops have been seriously affected and water infrastructure damaged.

UNICEF is providing leadership in the coordination of the UN response and is acting as the main interlocutor for the UN in high-level coordination meetings with governments in Vanuatu. Technical support is being provided to the WASH, education, health and nutrition, and protection clusters in the development of response plans in Vanuatu, Fiji and Solomon Islands.

UNICEF is distributing emergency supplies such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) kits and integrated emergency health kits in Vanuatu,

Fiji and Solomon Islands.

The response to the cyclone is especially challenging due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which is hindering the movement of people and supplies. Shelter, water, food and the restoration of telecommunication and transport links have been identified as the most urgent needs.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In early April 2020, Tropical Cyclone Harold caused widespread destruction in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga. In Solomon Islands, heavy rain and strong winds damaged homes, schools and gardens across four provinces. Approximately 27 people are missing after being washed off a ferry traveling from Honiara to Malaita.

The cyclone was most destructive in Vanuatu, making landfall as a category 5 cyclone on 6 April with sustained winds of more than 200 km/h. Roads, hospitals, schools, homes and churches suffered significant damage across the northern and central islands of Maewo, Pentecost, Ambae and Santo. Approximately 76,700 people, including 20,200 children, live in the worst affected areas, representing nearly 30 per cent of the country’s population. In Sanma province, it is estimated that between 80 and 90 per cent of the population lost their homes, and that 60 per cent of schools and 20 per cent of health centres were damaged. Food crops have been seriously affected, potentially increasing food insecurity. Access to safe drinking water is a key concern after WASH infrastructure was damaged. Many communities remain cut off from assistance due to flooding and the destruction of roads.

The cyclone caused widespread flooding across Fiji as heavy rain and strong winds hit the country on 8 April. As of 13 April, approximately 1,800 evacuees were being sheltered in 65 shelters. The storm then hit Tonga, where an estimated 428 houses were damaged or destroyed.

The global COVID-19 pandemic makes the response to the cyclone especially challenging. Governments in the Pacific continue to enforce strict measures like border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns to prevent introduction of the virus in Vanuatu and Solomon Islands and community transmission in Fiji. Even in normal times, travel and logistics across the vast Pacific region are difficult which is now compounded by the COVID-19 situation. The Government of Vanuatu has maintained that foreigners will not be allowed entry and that all humanitarian cargo will have to undergo strict health protocols before being offloaded.