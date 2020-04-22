Pacific Humanitarian Team - Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #9, 21 April 2020

Directors of NDMO and of MFA provided a briefing to the Extended PHT on 20 April. Immediate priorities are Communication/ETC, Shelter, Food Security and WASH. The biggest challenge are COVID19 restrictions. In-country, there are enough ships available to bring items to most affected areas and to carry out distributions. However, the importing of relief items is taking longer due to applicable COVID-19 protocols. Any personnel wanting to enter Vanuatu, needs to go into 14-day quarantine.

The biggest challenge for relaxing restrictions is the lack of capacity to do sufficient testing. As for the coordination, the Director of NDMO explained that the National Disaster Committee defines the policy directions, and the NDMO is the implementing body carrying out relief activities. The MFA, on the other hand, is the gateway for international assistance coming into the country.