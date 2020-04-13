Pacific Humanitarian Team - Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #6, 13 April 2020

1. Highlights

a. Vanuatu

• Assessments continue in the most affected areas. Initial findings from an assessment by the Provincial Emergency Operation Center of Sanma Province indicate that an estimated 80 – 90% of the population lost their houses; some 60% of schools and 20% of health centres may be damaged. Food crops are seriously damaged.

• Access remains a challenge with not yet all airports and ports fully operational, and roads in many areas not accessible due to flooding and fallen trees. Many communities remain cut off from assistance due to flooding and destruction of roads.

b. Fiji

• On 12 April a Declaration of Natural Disaster for TC Harold was made. In the Eastern Division for Kadavu and the Southern Lau group. In the Central Division the areas include Tailevu North, Korovou,

Nausori, Nakasim Bqua and Yanuca. For the Western Division the districts of Nadarivatu, Vatulele Mamanuca Group, the Yasawa Group, coastal communitieis in the Coral Coast and along the Sigatoka River in the Nadroga/Navosa province.

• As of 13 April, 1,818 evacuees are being sheltered in 65 evacuation centres in Central, West and eastern Divisions.

• Road clearance, restoration of the power supply and other infrastructural operations are ongoing.

Communication coverage on Kadavu estimated to be 75 per cent.

c. Tonga

• As of 13 April, 17 evacuation centres are sheltering 323 people.

• An estimated 428 houses have been damaged or destroyed.