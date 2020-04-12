Vanuatu + 3 more
Pacific Humanitarian Team - Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #5, 11 April 2020
1. VANUATU
The Vanuatu Council of Ministers (COM) on 10 April, 2020, decided on the following:
Declaration of a State of Emergency (SoE) for the purpose of maintinaing prevention and containment measures of COVID-19 along Vanuatu’s international border and to respond to TC Harold impact in affected areas of Torba, Penama, Sanma, Maampa and Shefa Provinces. This SoE shall be for a period of 30 days and shall be extended subject to advice of the National Disaster Committee (NDC).
Upgrade of NDMO capacity in Luganville to coordinate the TC Harold response.
Instruction to the Minister of Climate Change to ease restrictions on cargos especially international relief suppliers whilst still imposing COVID-19 control measures.
Instruction to the Minister of Climate Change and NDMO through FRANZ partners New Zealand and Australia to assist with helicopters.
Initial Damage Assessments continue to be conducted in affected areas under the coordination of NDMO. (see details under respective cluster headings)
Biggest challenge for now is to finalize initial assessments, analyse data quickly and develop and implement a government-led comprehensive needs-based response plan in close cooperation with national and international partners.
