Pacific Humanitarian Team - Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #5, 11 April 2020

Declaration of a State of Emergency (SoE) for the purpose of maintinaing prevention and containment measures of COVID-19 along Vanuatu’s international border and to respond to TC Harold impact in affected areas of Torba, Penama, Sanma, Maampa and Shefa Provinces. This SoE shall be for a period of 30 days and shall be extended subject to advice of the National Disaster Committee (NDC).