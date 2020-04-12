Vanuatu + 3 more

Pacific Humanitarian Team - Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #5, 11 April 2020

1. VANUATU

  • The Vanuatu Council of Ministers (COM) on 10 April, 2020, decided on the following:

    • Declaration of a State of Emergency (SoE) for the purpose of maintinaing prevention and containment measures of COVID-19 along Vanuatu’s international border and to respond to TC Harold impact in affected areas of Torba, Penama, Sanma, Maampa and Shefa Provinces. This SoE shall be for a period of 30 days and shall be extended subject to advice of the National Disaster Committee (NDC).

    • Upgrade of NDMO capacity in Luganville to coordinate the TC Harold response.

    • Instruction to the Minister of Climate Change to ease restrictions on cargos especially international relief suppliers whilst still imposing COVID-19 control measures.

    • Instruction to the Minister of Climate Change and NDMO through FRANZ partners New Zealand and Australia to assist with helicopters.

  • Initial Damage Assessments continue to be conducted in affected areas under the coordination of NDMO. (see details under respective cluster headings)

  • Biggest challenge for now is to finalize initial assessments, analyse data quickly and develop and implement a government-led comprehensive needs-based response plan in close cooperation with national and international partners.

