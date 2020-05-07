Pacific Humanitarian Team - Tropical Cyclone Harold Situation Report #12 (final), 7 May 2020

1. Highlights

a. Vanuatu

• The Government of Vanuatu – under the leadership of NDMO – is continuing to process assessment data and works with national clusters in drafting a national response plan which should be available in the coming days. Pacific Humanitarian Team members are ready to assist and complement the government-led response. • Humanitarian response by all sectors is ongoing throughout the most affected areas. However, due to coordination and logistical challenges, a comprehensive picture of needs covered and existing gaps is still to be established. It is estimated that only some 10 – 15% of people in need in Priority 1 areas (most-hit) have received assistance. • The response is being undertaken by humanitarian organizations on the ground and with pre-positioned in-country relief items. Replenishment of stocks is a priority and as not all items will be able to be procured locally or nationally, the information by the GoV to re-visit the conditions of the import of supplies is welcome. • For the time being, supplies arriving in Vanuatu are subject to stringent COVID-19 related measures: all imported goods must enter via Bauerfield Airport, in Port Vila; once removed from the plane, all items are unpacked and disinfected by Airports and Biosecurity personnel; items are stored in containers for three days before onward journey. • NDMO has organized 12 shipments of food and non-food items (tents, tarpaulins, medical supplies, fuel) to affected areas since 10 April. • The Vanuatu Disability Promotion Advocacy Association (VDPA) joined various assessment teams, including the ones from the Gender and Protection Cluster as well as the Department of Women. 30 persons with disabilities were identified during assessments in Santo. • A Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) of USD2.58m was approved for live-saving interventions to assist 109,000 people in need.

b. Fiji

• Damage to crops and livestock is reported to be approximately FJD29 million. • As of 6 May, there are 610 people in 79 evacuation centres. • A Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) of USD1m was granted and is currently being finalized.