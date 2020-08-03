Pacific – Cyclone Harold - ETS Situation Report #6 (Reporting period 01/07/2020 – 31/07/2020)

*ETC Pacific SitReps on Cyclone Harold will be distributed every month. The next report will be issued on or around 31/08/2020. *

Highlights

• ETC Internet connectivity services are being used by humanitarian responders and affected communities across the three worst-affected locations in Vanuatu.

• The ETC has developed an implementation plan in collaboration with the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) to replace damaged broadcast radio and television transmission equipment on Malekula and Santo islands.

• A new ETC Coordinator for the Pacific took up the post on 20 July.

Situation Overview

The ETC in the Pacific continues to respond to the impact of Cyclone Harold in Fiji and Vanuatu. At its peak, the cyclone reached severe category 5 as it made landfall in Vanuatu in early April, causing widespread damage to communications networks and broadcast radio and television infrastructure.

At the same time, most Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are in a state of emergency as they respond to COVID19 and have enforced travel restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. These restrictions continue to impact on the ETC response to Cyclone Harold.