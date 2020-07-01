Pacific – Cyclone Harold - ETS Situation Report #5 (Reporting period 08/06/2020 – 30/06/2020)

Highlights

• The connectivity solution developed by the ETC, Crisis Connectivity Charter (CCC) signatory Intelsat and regional satellite partners was installed in the three worst-affected locations in Vanuatu: West Coast Santo, north-east Malekula and south Pentecost.

• The equipment required for the restoration of broadcast radio and tv transmission sites in Malekula and Santo islands in Vanuatu has been identified and is being procured.

• Equipment needed to provide solar power at the connectivity sites in Malekula and Santo islands has been shipped.

Situation Overview

The ETC in the Pacific continues to respond to the impact of Cyclone Harold in Fiji and Vanuatu. At its peak, the cyclone reached severe category 5 as it made landfall in Vanuatu in early April, causing widespread damage to communications networks and broadcast radio and television infrastructure.

At the same time, most Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are in states of emergency as they respond to COVID-19 and have enforced travel restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.