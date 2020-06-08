Pacific – Cyclone Harold - ETS Situation Report #4 (Reporting period 13/05/2020 – 07/06/2020)

ETC Pacific SitReps on Cyclone Harold will be distributed in line with the evolving situation on the ground.

Highlights

• The ETC response to Cyclone Harold in Vanuatu is supported by US$199,262 received from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

• The connectivity solution created by the ETC, Crisis Connectivity Charter (CCC) signatory Intelsat and regional satellite partners has been shipped for installation in three locations in Vanuatu: West Coast Santo, north-east Malekula and south Pentecost.

• The ETC is finalizing a detailed assessment into the restoration of broadcast transmission equipment in two locations in Vanuatu, as well as the feasibility and implementation plan for solar power installations at all five sites.

Situation Overview

Between 1-9 April, Cyclone Harold tore through the Pacific, causing widespread destruction in the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga. At its peak, the cyclone reached severe category 5 as it made landfall in Vanuatu where it became the second strongest tropical cyclone to ever hit the country. The cyclone caused extensive damage across large parts of Vanuatu – including to communications networks, broadcast radio and television infrastructure and power on the islands of Santo, Malekula, Pentecost, Ambae, Maewo, Ambrym and Epi. In Fiji, Cyclone Harold caused extreme flooding, power outages and severed communication links across the largest island of Viti Levu, the Southern Lau group and Kadavu island.

At the same time, most Pacific Island Countries are in states of emergency as they respond to COVID-19 and have enforced travel restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.