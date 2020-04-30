Pacific – Cyclone Harold - ETS Situation Report #2 (Reporting period 20/04/2020 – 30/04/2020)

Highlights

· The ETC in the Pacific continues to work with national partners and authorities in Vanuatu and Fiji to implement emergency response plans for the Cyclone Harold response.

· Crisis Connectivity Charter (CCC) signatory Inmarsat continues to support the response in Fiji with satellite capacity. For Vanuatu, the ETC is seeking additional support from CCC signatories to deploy connectivity solutions in three sites.

· In Fiji, the ETC Coordinator provided satellite communications training to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) personnel deploying to the islands of Kadavu and Southern Lau to support the response.

· See the ETC Pacific Cyclone Harold Infographic.

Situation Overview

Between 1-9 April, Cyclone Harold tore through the Pacific, causing widespread destruction in the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga. At its peak, the cyclone reached severe category 5 as it made landfall in Vanuatu where it became the second strongest tropical cyclone to ever hit the country. The cyclone caused extensive damage across large parts of Vanuatu – including to communications networks, broadcast radio and television infrastructure and power on the islands of Santo, Malekula, Pentecost, Ambae, Maewo, Ambrym and Epi. In Fiji, Cyclone Harold caused extreme flooding, power outages and severed communication links across the largest island of Viti Levu, the Southern Lau group and Kadavu island.

At the same time, most Pacific Island countries are in states of emergency as they respond to COVID-19 and have enforced travel restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.