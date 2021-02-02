New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone LUCAS ( New Caledonia Civil Security Direction, GDACS, JTWC, media, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, VMGD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2021)

Tropical Cyclone LUCAS, continued south-east over the Coral Sea. On 2 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 340 km north-east of Grande Terre (New Caledonia) and 270 km east of Malekula Island (northern-central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained wind of 83km/h. LUCAS will continue south-east over the Coral Sea before crossing Lifou, Maré, Grande Terre, and Île-des-Pins on 3-4 February, with winds up to 85 km/h. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over most parts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia over the next 24 hours. A hurricane alert has been issued for the Vanuatu Group of islands.