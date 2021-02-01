Vanuatu + 1 more
New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical cyclone LUCAS (GDACS, JTWC, meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, New Caledonia Civil Security Direction, VMGD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)
Tropical cyclone LUCAS, formed over the Coral Sea, is strengthening as it moves southeast. On 1 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 850 km west of Espiritu Santo Island (northern-central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h.
LUCAS is forecast to continue southeast over the Coral Sea, passing approximately 300 km west of Vanuatu Islands on 2-3 February and it could make landfall over New Caledonia on 3 February.
For the next 48 hours, moderate to heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over most parts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.
According to the Civil Security Direction of New Caledonia, a pre-warning for tropical cyclone has been issued over the whole New Caledonia.