New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical cyclone LUCAS (GDACS, JTWC, meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, New Caledonia Civil Security Direction, VMGD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)

Vanuatu + 1 more

New Caledonia, Vanuatu - Tropical cyclone LUCAS (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)

  • Tropical cyclone LUCAS, formed over the Coral Sea, is strengthening as it moves southeast. On 1 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 850 km west of Espiritu Santo Island (northern-central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h.

  • LUCAS is forecast to continue southeast over the Coral Sea, passing approximately 300 km west of Vanuatu Islands on 2-3 February and it could make landfall over New Caledonia on 3 February.

  • For the next 48 hours, moderate to heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over most parts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

  • According to the Civil Security Direction of New Caledonia, a pre-warning for tropical cyclone has been issued over the whole New Caledonia.

