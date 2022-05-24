Neonatal Tetanus in Vanuatu – Situation Update 1 Report Date: 16/05/2022 | Covering Period from 9 to 16 May 2022

CASE MEDICAL HISTORY

On 4 May 2022, a suspected case of Neo Natal Tetanus in a 10 days old newborn was notified by the paediatric ward of Northern provincial hospital in Santo to the provincial surveillance officer.

The patient born on 23 April 2022, started to develop symptoms on May 1st and was referred to NPH from Fanafo Health Centre. Delivery and birth happened at home with no trained birth attendant and unhygienic conditions.

Patient has presented with poor feeding and sucking, irritability and becoming increasingly sleepy for the past 3-4 days.

After admission, the patient presented reduced level of consciousness, stiffness and spasms.

The mother was not vaccinated against tetanus.

The diagnosis of Neo Natal Tetanus was made in coordination with the Pediatrics Head of Department at VCH.