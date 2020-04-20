NEOC Situation Update: Tropical Cyclone Harold | Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) | Tanna Ash fall | Teouma Flooding - Situation Report 06 (09 April 2020)

Response Name Tropical Cyclone Harold | Novel Coronavirus (COVID19)| Tanna Ash fall | Teouma Flooding

Situation Report 06

Reporting period 07 April 2020 — 09 April 2020

Provinces affected** All

Attachment(s)

NEOC Status Activated - Wednesday 11 March 2020

Next SITREP TBD

Situation Overview

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), is currently coordinating response to at least four (4) disaster events; Tropical Cyclone Harold, COVID-19, Tanna Ash Fall, Teouma Flooding.

TC Harold

The Vanuatu Meteorological & Geoharzards Division has issued the last cyclone warning on 7” of April 2020. The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) advises that ‘All Clear’ is now given for all the northern and central provinces.

COVID 19

The National Disaster Management Office takes lead on the overall coordination of the COVID19 operation while the Health Cluster leads the medical aspects of the operation.

State of Emergency has ended as of 8" April mid-night. However the COVID-19 Advisory committee will still be active as per the National Disaster Committee decision. International Border control for COVID-19 measures is still maintained.

Tanna Ash fall

The Tanna Yasur Volcano is currently in Alert Level 2 according to Vanuatu Meteorological and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD). An assessment on 31 March 2020 shows high impact on livelihood from the east to the central part of the island. The report shows that priority needs at the moment is food and water.

Teouma Flooding

The heavy rainfall throughout the last weekend has caused flooding and impacted the livelihood of people around Teouma Valley. The area has been assessed and a report will be produced for further response if necessary.