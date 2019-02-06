06 Feb 2019

NEOC Situation Update: Ambrym Volcanic Activity Situation Report 07 15:30 06 February 2019

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.47 MB)

Situation Overview Ambrym

  • The Vanuatu Meteorology Department (VMGD) has the Ambrym Volcano at Alert Level 3 which is the minor eruption stage. The possibility that the Ambrym Volcano activity will escalate to Level 4 is low for now. For more information on VMGD Ambrym Volcano observations, see https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/alert-bulletin...

  • According to on-ground observations, heat is coming out of current cracks (fault lines) in Paamal Village (eastern side of Ambrym) and fresh pumice is seen on seashores.

  • A team of Volcano specialists from VMGD has travelled to Ambrym on 03 February 2018 to conduct awareness to communities, and to assess cracked zones (fault lines) in South East Ambrym. The team will circulate a report on their findings when they return.

Ambrym General Coordination

  • The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in conjunction with the Malampa Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (MEOC) is coordinating humanitarian response activities in South Eastern part of Ambrym.

  • Relocation of Paamal and Asse Village has been completed. Ulei and Sameou Village refuse to relocate.

  • Food distribution is continuous while second shipment is in progress

  • WASH team has improved water systems in host sites to gather for evacuated communities. Preparations are underway to send human resource and building material for construction of sanitation facilities in the host communities.

  • Mbossung School in Ulei and Roromai School in Sameou will remain operational until evidence is received from scientist that convinces them to move.

  • Senai School has received students from Paamal French School. La DEC (Direction de l'Enseignement Catholique) have indicated to provide building material for construction of temporary education shelters at Senai School to accommodate francophone students evacuated from Paamal School.

  • IOM has completed registration and analysis of disaggregated data. The data was made available to evacuated communities and humanitarian agencies on the ground.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.