NEOC Situation Update: Ambrym Volcanic Activity Situation Report 07 15:30 06 February 2019

Situation Overview Ambrym

A team of Volcano specialists from VMGD has travelled to Ambrym on 03 February 2018 to conduct awareness to communities, and to assess cracked zones (fault lines) in South East Ambrym. The team will circulate a report on their findings when they return.

According to on-ground observations, heat is coming out of current cracks (fault lines) in Paamal Village (eastern side of Ambrym) and fresh pumice is seen on seashores.

The Vanuatu Meteorology Department (VMGD) has the Ambrym Volcano at Alert Level 3 which is the minor eruption stage. The possibility that the Ambrym Volcano activity will escalate to Level 4 is low for now. For more information on VMGD Ambrym Volcano observations, see https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/alert-bulletin...

Ambrym General Coordination

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in conjunction with the Malampa Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (MEOC) is coordinating humanitarian response activities in South Eastern part of Ambrym.

Relocation of Paamal and Asse Village has been completed. Ulei and Sameou Village refuse to relocate.

Food distribution is continuous while second shipment is in progress

WASH team has improved water systems in host sites to gather for evacuated communities. Preparations are underway to send human resource and building material for construction of sanitation facilities in the host communities.

Mbossung School in Ulei and Roromai School in Sameou will remain operational until evidence is received from scientist that convinces them to move.

Senai School has received students from Paamal French School. La DEC (Direction de l'Enseignement Catholique) have indicated to provide building material for construction of temporary education shelters at Senai School to accommodate francophone students evacuated from Paamal School.