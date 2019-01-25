NEOC Situation Update: Ambrym Volcanic Activity Situation Report 06 15:30 21 January 2019

The Vanuatu Meteorology Department (VMGD) has the Ambrym Volcano at Alert Level 3 which is the minor eruption stage. The possibility that the Ambrym Volcano activity will escalate to Level 4 is low for now. For more information on VMGD Ambrym Volcano observations, see https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/alertbulletin#...

The International Office of Migration (IOM) has completed registration of households from the four villages in South East Ambrym that require immediate evacuation due to significant earthquake damage. These four villages are Paamal, Ulei, Sameou, and Asse.

A summary of the IOM disaggregated population data (as of 19/01/19) is provided below:

Plans to evacuate communities at Asse and Sameou to Endu village commenced this week. An evacuation timeframe is yet to be determined for Ulei community.

MV Aganda, LC Kalyara and MV Hula have anchored along South East Ambrym to deliver dry goods and fuel. VMF members will manage the transportation cargo from the anchorage to the storage facility at Taveak.

Immediate need for water in host communities remains high. The ration applied for water distribution in the Paamal community through the CDCCC is 1.5L per person per day.