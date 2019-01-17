17 Jan 2019

NEOC Situation Update: Ambrym Volcanic Activity Situation Report 05 15:35 16 January 2018

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (255.74 KB)

Situation Overview

  • The Vanuatu Meteorology Department (VMGD) has the Ambrym Volcano at Alert Level 3 which is the minor eruption stage. The possibility that the Ambrym Volcano activity will escalate to Level 4 is low for now. For more information on VMGD Ambrym Volcano observations, see https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/alertbulletin#...

  • Based on VMGD South East Ambrym Hazard Map, nine villages are in the Red Zone. The Malampa province together with Red Cross have collected preliminary data for all 9 villages, however, at this stage it will be moving only four of the villages that are badly damaged by the earthquake. These four villages are Paamal, Ulei, Sameou, Asse

  • The International Office of Migration (IOM) is currently in South East Ambrym to work on registration of evacuees. IOM will be working with the preliminary data that Red Cross has already collected to produce the final registration data.

  • Red Cross team on-ground left for Port Vila after managing to complete distribution of NFI’s and demonstration of tent erection.

  • Ulei airport and National Bank in South East Ambrym is still operational.-Immediate need for water in host communities is high; however, the WASH team on ground is working on fixing water systems and water quality test.

