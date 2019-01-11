11 Jan 2019

NEOC Situation Update: Ambrym Volcanic Activity Situation Report 04 15:35 11 January 2018

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 11 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (251.48 KB)

Situation Overview

▪ The Vanuatu Meteorology Department (VMGD) has the Ambrym Volcano at Alert Level 3 which is the minor eruption stage. The possibility that the Ambrym Volcano activity will escalate to Level 4 is low for now. For more information on VMGD Ambrym Volcano observations, see https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/alertbulletin#...

▪ According to on-ground observations in South East Ambrym, there are some geological changes on land and sea that need to be confirmed by the VMGD. No major earthquakes have been experienced the past few weeks.

▪ Rapid assessment reports show that ash fall is only being experienced in North Ambrym.
There is no disease outbreak at this time.

▪ The most immediate need for evacuees is water, as proposed host communities may not have enough water to support affected communities.

▪ A technical assessment team comprising representatives from Water Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH), Health, Food security, Education, Gender & Protection, Police (Security), VMGD and Emergency Telecommunication arrived at Ambrym today 11th January 2019 via RVS Tukoro to join the response team on ground and conduct detailed assessment.

▪ RVS Tukoro will also deliver 7 drums of fuel for the response operation in S/E Ambrym

▪ LC Kalyara has delivered donated items and food supplies for the S/E Ambrym affected community. See logistics list below;

