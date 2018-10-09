NEOC Situation Update: Ambae Volcanic Activity Situation Report 24 10:00 4 October 2018)

Situation Overview

The First Meeting between Maewo and Ambae Chiefs on the 23rd of September, regarding the use of land, successfully fast tracked the customary approval process with Ceremonies being held from the 1st – 3 rd of October at agreed land sites.

COM decision 149/2018 approved the Maewo Chiefs Plan (Plan A) to adopt Ambae evacuated families on a case by case, family and community basis into Maewo tribe.

In late September the Vanuatu Meteorology & Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) decreased the Ambae Volcano activity to level 2. There is no evidence that the activity level will further decrease in the short term.

It is planned that construction of a Nakamal will commence on each of the following sites immediately following the ceremonies. A representative from the State Law Office is currently formalizing the agreement between Chiefs.

The Paramount Chief of Maewo has stated that following Construction of Nakamals on each site people are free to begin using the land for both food production and construction of shelters.

Planning of shelters on the relocation sites by shelter cluster with collaboration from customary land owners of Maewo has commenced on each of the sites.

The key messaging delegation travelled to both Maewo and Santo. In Maewo, 9 Key messaging presentations reached the majority of Ambae evacuees. In Santo, 4 key messaging presentations involving several communities were delivered. Feedback from the key messaging presentations has been noted and NDMO are working to best respond to these concerns. There are plans for further presentations and information to reach communities that were not within the scope of this initial key messaging delegation.

Some NFI relief supplies have been requested from all clusters and will be sent from Port Vila on Thursday the 4th of October to Maewo and then Santo.

Through the work of the food cluster in Maewo combined with both Host Communities and Ambae Evacuees, the Naruru site (Site 2) has been cleared and cultivated as a food basket for Maewo, with growth of plants visible from the airport.

The health cluster continues surveillance checks from North to South Maewo. The hospital has not been full for some time and the health workers are doing good work out in the field.

In preparation for the upcoming cyclone season, the Vanuatu Red Cross continues to assess existing safe buildings around Maewo. The buildings include community halls, Nakamals, churches and school buildings. They will be coordinating with the Shelter cluster to work on buildings that may need repair.

From September 26th-29th heavy rainfall was experienced in both Maewo and Santo. In Maewo,

NDMO Provincial officers helped move some families to classrooms as their tents were leaking from the rain. In Santo, Families living at evacuation centers also experienced Leaks in their tents which led to the distribution of 66 additional Australian Aid tarpaulins.