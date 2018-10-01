NEOC Situation Update: Ambae Volcanic Activity Situation Report 23 (08:30 21st September 2018)

Situation Overview

Council of Ministers (COMs) decision 149/2018 extended the State of Emergency on the island of Ambae until the 26th November 2018.

The COMs decision have also approved the Maewo Chiefs Plan (Plan A) to adopt Ambae Evacuated families into the Maewo tribes, on a case by case, family, community basis through customary adoption and integration for the families to be resettled in Maewo.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo Hazards Department (VMGD) maintained the Ambae Volcano activity at level 3. There is no evidence that the activity level will decrease in the short term.

In preparation for the upcoming cyclone season, the Vanuatu Red Cross is currently assessing existing safe buildings around Maewo. The buildings include community halls, nakamals, churches and school buildings. They will be coordinating with the Shelter cluster to work on buildings that may need repair.

Food distribution around Maewo has been on-going since last week for both evacuees and host communities and the South Maewo community that was affected by landslide. Some NFI relief supplies from Vanuatu Red Cross that include tarpaulins, garden tools, tool-kits and kitchen kits were also distributed to the families affected by the landslide.

The Santo food supplies have been shipped and arrived in Luganville and will be distributed to the Ambae displaced communities around Santo.

The Food cluster in Maewo is working with both Host Communities and Ambae Evacuees to clear and cultivate the Ulu relocation site 2 as a food basket for the Ambae evacuees.

Clusters are currently working with VMGD and NDMO to put together key messages for the Ambae displaced communities around Maewo and Santo. The key messages aim to clarify the current government long-term plans, government assistance and the volcano activity.