NEOC Situation Update: Ambae Volcanic Activity Situation Report 22

Situation Overview

A State of Emergency is in place on the island of Ambae until the 26th September 2018.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and GeoHazard Department has the Ambae Volcano at Alert Level 3.

A delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture, Honorable Matai Seremaiah is currently in Maewo, to visit the host communities and to observe the work of the FSAC (Food Security & Agriculture cluster).

A 2nd push of dry rations has been delivered to Maewo last week via MV Kalyara and MV Aganda and is currently being distributed starting from the North and Southern part of island.

MV Kalyara and MV Aganda also delivered Non-Food Items to Maewo.

The E-Gov. team travelled from Maewo to Ambae last weekend with the Vanuatu Police Force to restore the e-government network on Ambae.

WASH Cluster has installed VIP toilets in 50% of the Maewo host sites so far.

MFAT and DFAT have visited the Luganville Vulnerable group yesterday, 05th September 2018, to observe the activities they have funded through Health and Gender & Protection cluster. The team also visited the Sanma EOC to get an overview of the current operation in Sanma.

Based on ground observations Ambae evacuees on North Maewo are currently facing challenge with Shelter as the recent heavy rainfall soaks through their tents causing damage to their belongings.