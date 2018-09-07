07 Sep 2018

NEOC Situation Update: Ambae Volcanic Activity Situation Report 22

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (148.98 KB)

Situation Overview

  • A State of Emergency is in place on the island of Ambae until the 26th September 2018.

  • The Vanuatu Meteorology and GeoHazard Department has the Ambae Volcano at Alert Level 3.

  • A delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture, Honorable Matai Seremaiah is currently in Maewo, to visit the host communities and to observe the work of the FSAC (Food Security & Agriculture cluster).

  • A 2nd push of dry rations has been delivered to Maewo last week via MV Kalyara and MV Aganda and is currently being distributed starting from the North and Southern part of island.

  • MV Kalyara and MV Aganda also delivered Non-Food Items to Maewo.

  • The E-Gov. team travelled from Maewo to Ambae last weekend with the Vanuatu Police Force to restore the e-government network on Ambae.

  • WASH Cluster has installed VIP toilets in 50% of the Maewo host sites so far.

  • MFAT and DFAT have visited the Luganville Vulnerable group yesterday, 05th September 2018, to observe the activities they have funded through Health and Gender & Protection cluster. The team also visited the Sanma EOC to get an overview of the current operation in Sanma.

  • Based on ground observations Ambae evacuees on North Maewo are currently facing challenge with Shelter as the recent heavy rainfall soaks through their tents causing damage to their belongings.

  • Water trucking by WASH cluster in North Pentecost is on-going; however with poor road conditions and limited capacity of bladder tank that is used for distribution, it slows down the operation. The cluster continues to encourage people to clean their roofs and tanks in order to be able collect good water from the rain.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.