NDMO to begin second push of relief supplies as state of emergency extended

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) will begin the second push of distribution of relief supplies as the State of Emergency (SOE) is extended for another 30 days.

The SOE extension will start on Tuesday 12 May 2020 and will end on Friday 12 June 2020.

The Logistic team leader at NDMO Jimmy Naura stated the second push of relief supplies is scheduled to begin next week as they are in the process to deploy the last shipments of the remaining non-food items still in Port Vila.

“The second push of relief supplies will begin next week, this week we are working on clearing all remaining non-food items donated by our partners from overseas as part of the government emergency response to all provincial disaster centers for further distribution,” he said.

The second round of response of emergency relief supplies will involve food rations, water and local crops mainly through the coordination of the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) led by the Department of Agriculture and NDMO.

Mr. Naura also confirmed as of this week, NDMO with the support from all provincial disaster centers in the most affected provinces will complete their first distribution of relief supplies.

To enable the continuation of the response phase, NDMO as the overall coordinating body for response following disaster events in the country, has made the request to the national government for the SOE extension, to ensure all ongoing response activities to TC Harold victims are continuing.

The SOE can be extended subject to advice of the National Disaster Committee (NDC) for more time to complete all response phases currently coordinated by NDMO.