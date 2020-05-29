H2H Network Tropical Cyclone Harold Support Package

Experts provide additional support to field responders in Vanuatu and nearby islands following the devastating passage of the tropical cyclone Harold in the Pacific. The H2H Network consists of independent service providers who provide expert services for responders in and during an emergency. The services are intended to be accessible to all responders. Below you can see who is providing what services, as well as contacts per organisation.

For other H2H Network service requests, contact info@h2hworks.org