Engaging men to end Violence Against Women and Girls: A Focus on Vanuatu

Vanuatu Context

Vanuatu faces persistent and alarmingly high rates of GBV. Although domestic violence is criminalised, 60% of women have experienced physical or sexual intimate partner violence, and one in three girls under the age of fifteen have experienced sexual abuse with the majority of the perpetrators being an intimate partner or family member. 87% of Ni-Vanuatu identify as Christians. Domestic violence is largely seen as a private issue, and cultural and religious beliefs that perpetuate gender inequalities are rarely challenged.