Dengue Outbreak in Vanuatu - Situational Report 2 | Covering Period from February 8th to 12th March 2018
Overview
● As of 12th March 2018, a total of 246 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Sanma and Shefa Province.
● DENV-2 serotype confirmed.
● Dengue suspected cases have been identified among local communities in Santo on 8th February 2018, n=2
● Cases are locally transmitted.
● Case definition: Fever for at least 2 days PLUS two or more of the following;
Nausea or Vomiting
Muscle or Joint pain
Severe Headache or pain behind the eyes
Rash
Spontaneous bleeding
Demographic
● Age range: 1-85 years’ old
● Almost half (44%) are children below 14 years
● 57% Male, 43% Female
● 99% of the cases were from Sanma Province. Areas presented with more dengue cases were, Sarakata, Banban, St Therese, Chapuis and second canal areas.
Symptoms / hospitalization
● 75% fever, 30% Severe headache, 23% Joint Pain, 18% Nausea/Vomiting, 9%
Muscle pain, 4% Conjunctivitis and 2% rash.
● No deaths, 5 Hospitalized
Laboratory
● 238 dengue Rapid Diagnosis Test (RDT) done
● 44 Positive Results:
o NS1 and IgM positive: 2 cases
o NS1 only: 28 cases
o IgM only: 14 Cases
● Four samples have been send to IPNC and confirmed positive for dengue by PCR and all four are confirmed to be DENV-2 serotype.
Public Health Response
● Awareness programs within communities focusing on:
o Dengue signs and symptoms and need to seek health care
o Preventive measures: personal protective from mosquito bites and removal of breeding sites around households.
Cases in week 10 notified for only half of the week