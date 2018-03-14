Dengue Outbreak in Vanuatu - Situational Report 2 | Covering Period from February 8th to 12th March 2018

Overview

● As of 12th March 2018, a total of 246 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Sanma and Shefa Province.

● DENV-2 serotype confirmed.

● Dengue suspected cases have been identified among local communities in Santo on 8th February 2018, n=2

● Cases are locally transmitted.

● Case definition: Fever for at least 2 days PLUS two or more of the following;

Nausea or Vomiting

Muscle or Joint pain

Severe Headache or pain behind the eyes

Rash

Spontaneous bleeding

Demographic

● Age range: 1-85 years’ old

● Almost half (44%) are children below 14 years

● 57% Male, 43% Female

● 99% of the cases were from Sanma Province. Areas presented with more dengue cases were, Sarakata, Banban, St Therese, Chapuis and second canal areas.

Symptoms / hospitalization

● 75% fever, 30% Severe headache, 23% Joint Pain, 18% Nausea/Vomiting, 9%

Muscle pain, 4% Conjunctivitis and 2% rash.

● No deaths, 5 Hospitalized

Laboratory

● 238 dengue Rapid Diagnosis Test (RDT) done

● 44 Positive Results:

o NS1 and IgM positive: 2 cases

o NS1 only: 28 cases

o IgM only: 14 Cases

● Four samples have been send to IPNC and confirmed positive for dengue by PCR and all four are confirmed to be DENV-2 serotype.

Public Health Response

● Awareness programs within communities focusing on:

o Dengue signs and symptoms and need to seek health care

o Preventive measures: personal protective from mosquito bites and removal of breeding sites around households.

Cases in week 10 notified for only half of the week