14 Mar 2018

Dengue Outbreak in Vanuatu - Situational Report 2 | Covering Period from February 8th to 12th March 2018

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 12 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (519.72 KB)

Overview

● As of 12th March 2018, a total of 246 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Sanma and Shefa Province.

● DENV-2 serotype confirmed.

● Dengue suspected cases have been identified among local communities in Santo on 8th February 2018, n=2

● Cases are locally transmitted.

● Case definition: Fever for at least 2 days PLUS two or more of the following;

  • Nausea or Vomiting

  • Muscle or Joint pain

  • Severe Headache or pain behind the eyes

  • Rash

  • Spontaneous bleeding

Demographic

● Age range: 1-85 years’ old

● Almost half (44%) are children below 14 years

● 57% Male, 43% Female

● 99% of the cases were from Sanma Province. Areas presented with more dengue cases were, Sarakata, Banban, St Therese, Chapuis and second canal areas.

Symptoms / hospitalization

● 75% fever, 30% Severe headache, 23% Joint Pain, 18% Nausea/Vomiting, 9%

Muscle pain, 4% Conjunctivitis and 2% rash.

● No deaths, 5 Hospitalized

Laboratory

● 238 dengue Rapid Diagnosis Test (RDT) done

● 44 Positive Results:

o NS1 and IgM positive: 2 cases

o NS1 only: 28 cases

o IgM only: 14 Cases

● Four samples have been send to IPNC and confirmed positive for dengue by PCR and all four are confirmed to be DENV-2 serotype.

Public Health Response

● Awareness programs within communities focusing on:

o Dengue signs and symptoms and need to seek health care

o Preventive measures: personal protective from mosquito bites and removal of breeding sites around households.

Cases in week 10 notified for only half of the week

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.