Dengue outbreak on Efate Island, Vanuatu - Situational Report 2 (9 September 2021)

Overview

From April 15 to 31 August 2021, there have been a total of 22 confirmed dengue cases reported by Vila Central Hospital.

DENV-2 serotype confirmed

Cases are sporadically distributed within Port Vila and its peri-urban areas including; Erakor Area, Beverly Hills, Freshwota and Namburu

Cases had no recent travel history outside of Vanuatu so the dengue cases are locally acquired.