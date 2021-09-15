Vanuatu

Dengue outbreak on Efate Island, Vanuatu - Situational Report 2 (9 September 2021)

Overview

  • From April 15 to 31 August 2021, there have been a total of 22 confirmed dengue cases reported by Vila Central Hospital.

  • DENV-2 serotype confirmed

  • Cases are sporadically distributed within Port Vila and its peri-urban areas including; Erakor Area, Beverly Hills, Freshwota and Namburu

  • Cases had no recent travel history outside of Vanuatu so the dengue cases are locally acquired.

  • Case Definition: Fever for at least 2 days PLUS two or more of the following;

    • Nausea or Vomiting
    • Muscle or Joint pain
    • Severe Headache or pain behind the eyes
    • Rash
    • Spontaneous bleeding

