Dengue outbreak on Efate Island, Vanuatu - Situational Report 1 (9 August 2021)

Overview

• From 15th April to 4th August 2021, there have been a total of 18 confirmed dengue cases reported by Vila Central Hospital.

• Cases are sporadically distributed within port Vila and its peri-urban areas including; Erakor Area, Freshwota, Pango, Nambatu Area, Namburu, Bladinear, Beverly Hills, Tebakor and Havannah Area

• Cases had no recent travel history outside of Vanuatu so the dengue cases are locally acquired.

• Case Definition: Fever for at least 2 days PLUS two or more of the following;